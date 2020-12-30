Malawi: Sulom Insists Blantyre Derby On Despite Bullets Virus Cases

30 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The request by TNM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets to postpone their fixture against old-age rivals Mighty Wanderers this Saturday in the famed Blantyre derby has been rejected by Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

Bullets made the request as their team is plagued with Covid-19 cases with nine players in isolation after testing positive.

The team's Covid-19 desk officer Yamikani Magombo, who has also tested positive, said with contact and tracing, more players could be affected.

The People's Team chief administration officer Albert Chigoga said they are not comfortable to fulfil their fixture on January 2.

"We are short of players and most affected are our key players," he said.

Chigoga said it could be hard to raise a team as apart from Covid-19 some players are nursing injuries.

Bullets have a plausible request for cancellation of their next fixture but Sulom president Tiya Somba-Banda insists the match should go ahead.

Meanwhile, Bullets have suspended training due to the Covid-19 increasing cases.

