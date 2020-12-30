Nigerian to 'Suspend' Passports of Travellers Who Evade Covid-19 Tests

29 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

The Nigerian government says it will publish the passport details of the first 100 passengers who evaded the test.

The Nigerian government has said it will publish the passports of the first 100 passengers who failed to undergo the compulsory COVID-19 test after returning into the country.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, while speaking at its briefing on Tuesday, said the passports will also be suspended till June 2021 to serve as a deterrent to others.

"With effect from 1st January 2021 the passports of the first 100 passengers that failed to take their day seven post-arrival PCR test will be published in the national dailies," Mr Mustapha said.

"The passports, as a deterrent, will also be suspended till June 2021."

Passengers arriving into the country are required to proceed into self-isolation and carry out a COVID-19 test seven days after arrival.

However, a recent report by PREMIUM TIMES reveals that some passengers failed to observe the seven days' isolation or present themselves for the PCR repeat test on day seven.

Mr Mustapha had at a previous briefing said a total of 20,216 inbound travellers refused to show up for the post-arrival test they signed up, thereby endangering members of the public.

This violation of protocol may have contributed to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases which has put the nation on a dangerous curve.

As of Tuesday, Nigeria has recorded 84,811 cases of the virus, of which 71,357 have been successfully treated and discharged.

Ten more persons died from the virus on Monday, taking the total fatalities to 1,264, an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shows.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times.

