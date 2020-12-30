Africa: Full List - Whatsapp Won't Work On These Phones From January 1, 2021

Users of affected mobile devices will have to update their mobile operating system or buy a new smartphone to use WhatsApp

WhatsApp has said that its messaging app will stop working on millions of phones as from January 1, 2021.

According to a report by the Independent UK, the development is due to an update aimed at phasing out older devices.

By implication, older Android and iPhone devices will no longer support the latest version of the app.

The new update will focus on operating systems iOS9 for iPhones and Android 4.0.3.

Implication

The new development signals that iPhone devices not running iOS9 as well as any phone that does not run at least Android 4.0.3, also known as Ice Cream Sandwich, will no longer be able to open or operate the messaging app.

Users of affected mobile devices will have to update their mobile operating system or buy a new smartphone, the report said.

Top among Android phones that would be affected by the new development are the Samsung Galaxy S2, HTC Desire and LG Optimus Black.

For clarity, Android users can confirm the software obtainable on their devices by checking their setting sections. For iPhone users, they can determine this by clicking on settings, general and software update.

Below are names of phones that would be affected by the new policy.

These phones would lose WhatsApp support from January 1, 2021:

· Apple iPhone 1-4

· Samsung Galaxy S2

· HTC Desire

· LG Optimus Black

· Motorola Droid Razr

· Any Android released before 2010

These phones will need to update to at least iOS 9 or Android OS 4.0.3:

· Apple iPhone 4S

· iPhone 5

· iPhone 5S

· iPhone 6

· iPhone 6S

· Samsung Galaxy S3 and newer

· Samsung Galaxy Note

· HTC Sensation

· HTC Thunderbolt

· LG Lucid

· Motorola Droid 4

· Sony Xperia Pro and newer