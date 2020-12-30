Tanzania: Video - Magufuli Sacks Senior District Official Over 'Abuse of Power'

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday revoked the appointment of Igunga district executive director (DED) in Tabora Region, Revocatus Kuuli, reportedly for abuse of power.

The decision was announced via a press statement signed by director of Presidential Communications, Gerson Msigwa.

The statement says Dr Magufuli made the decision following reports that Mr Kuuli, ostensibly acting on behalf of the government, repossessed land owned by some Tanzanians without following laid down procedures. He was also accused of poor performance and embezzlement of public revenues.

Dr Magufuli announced his decision when he stopped in Igunga, Tabora Region, to greet citizens, and also listen to their grievances.

"President Magufuli has instructed the Tabora regional commissioner, Dr Phillemon Sengati, to select a public servant with integrity to act as the Igunga DED until a new DED is formally appointed," the statement quotes the president as saying.

According to the statement, Dr Magufuli said that, in addition to shearing people's grievances in the area, he had also learned of Mr Kuuli's weaknesses and failure to perform.

The president had warned Mr Kuuli in the past regarding his poor performance, including oppressing women.

This cannot be tolerated by the government the statement reads in part.

Mr Kuuli - who was appointed DED in 2016 - said he received the president's decision, and had nothing to say about it.

However, he said seven hectares of land he purchased from a woman in the district could be the cause of the sacking.

According to him, he purchased the said piece of land from the woman who was not named for Sh11 million, paying Sh9 million in cash up-front.

He said the woman was looking for money to take her child to India for special medical treatment and that she had agreed to be paid the remaining Sh2 million later.

However, Dr Magufuli asked him whether he had completed paying the debt when he visited the district during the 202 election campaigns - and hasaid he had paid the remaining Sh2 million last September.

The president thanked Tabora residents and Tanzanians in general for voting him into Office for the second presidential term.

He congratulated the residents of Tabora, Igunga and Nzega for getting water from Lake Victoria, observing that they should use the facility properly for long-term benefits.

And Robert Kakwesi @TheCitizenTZ