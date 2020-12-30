Tanzania: Bishop Banzi to Be Laid to Rest Today

29 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — Catholic clergymen, worshippers and mourners yesterday paid their last respects to the body of former Tanga Diocese Bishop Anthony Banzi who died in Dar es Salaam last Saturday, aged 76.

The event took place at the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (Tec) headquarters during a mass presided over by Lindi Diocese Bishop Bruno Ngonyani.

Among others, the mass was attended by the Pope's representative to Tanzania, Marek Solczyński; Tec president Gervas Nyaisonga and diocese bishops for Mbinga and Mpanda, John Ndimbo and Eusebius Nzigilwa respectively.

Other bishops and their respective dioceses in brackets were Jude Thadaeus Ruwa'ichi (Dar es Salaam); Damian Balo (Songea); Almachius Rweyongeza (Kayanga); Filbert Mhasi (Tunduru/Masasi) and auxiliary Bishop Methodius Kilaini (Bukoba).

Also in attendance was former National Assembly Speaker Anne Makinda.

The deceased's body was transported yesterday to Tanga for burial slated for today.

Forgiveness and humility

Speaking during the funeral mass, Bishop Ngonyani insisted on the need for forgiveness and humility.

"Humility is the opposite of cruelty like that shown by King Herod who is described in the Bible as having ordered the killing of children because for hunger for power," he said.

The papal representative to Tanzania, Bishop Solczyński said in his condolence message to the fallen bishop, Pope Francis has thanked God for Bishop Banzi's years of ministry in the world.

Former National Assembly Speaker Anne Makinda said since there was the belief was that death is the avenue to Heaven, then believers should celebrate in that Bishop Banzi is already there praying for them.

"He will pray for the country as well which is passing through many issues and difficulties. But, I believe God loves us," she said without going into details.

Tec secretary general Charles Kitima said Bishop Banzi succumbed to throat complications that saw him travelling abroad for treatment in the past.

"He arrived back with some relief, but he left us for good last Saturday at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH)," he said.

Bishop Banzi was born on October 28, 1946 in Morogoro Region, and served the church for many years as priest, bishop and in other positions.

