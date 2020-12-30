Kenya: Why Well Executed Kip Keino Classic Could Open More Doors for Kenya

The successful Kip Keino Classic meet held at the Nyayo National Stadium on October 2, the final leg of the inaugural World Athletics Continental Tour, once again exhibited Kenya's organisational skills and ability to host high-profile international events.

As the country basks in glory after the accomplishment, there were also lessons learnt that will be key in future events.

The athletics world governming body, World Athletics, has already released the dates for the 2021 Continental Tour. The Kip Keino Classic will be the 10th and final leg of the tour on September 18.

Astute organisation of the next two editions of the Kip Keino Classic will be key for Kenya in its aspiration to host either a Diamond League leg in 2023, or even more ambitiously, the World Athletics Championships in 2025.

Rabat, Morocco, is the only African city that will host a Diamond League event.

The rescheduled World Under-20 Championships will now take place between August 17-22 next year before paving the way for the Kip Keino Classic.

The Tour, which is the second- tier of international one-day meetings after the Diamond League, was formed to accommodate largely the 200 metres, 3,000m steeplechase, discus, hammer and triple jump events which had been removed from the Diamond League from 2020.

However, World Athletics rescinded the decision on December 5. The 3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m races are back in 2021Diamond League programme as well as the 200m race, triple jump and discus. The reinstatement is a blessing for athletes since they will have more opportunities to compete.

Kip Keino Classic, the one-day track and field competition that is named in honour of Kenya legend Kipchoge Keino, brought together 150 athletes from 30 countries at the Nyayo.

Athletics Kenya officials were on top of things and ensured all logistics that involved competition, accommodation and transport were in place.

Local Organising Committee Chairman Lieutenant General (Rtd) Jack Tuwei, who is alsoPresident Athletics Kenya, and meeting director, Barnaba Korir, ensured smooth running of the event despite the enormous challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic

The virus forced organisers to postpone the meet for five months from May 3.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's intervention also helped speed up renovation works at the refurbished 30,000-seater Nyayo Stadium.

He personally went to the venue to inspect progress of work at the facility that hosted the country's first competition since April when all sporting activities were halted due to Covid-19.

The championship attracted thousands of viewers worldwide, including 6,000 spectators who were allowed into Nyayo Stadium following strict Covid-19 measures. The spectators were required to wear masks, sanitise and observe social distancing.

The participation of world champions Hellen Obiri (5,000m), Timothy Cheruiyot (1,500m) and Beatrice Chepkoech (3,000m steeplechase) was a big boost to the competition.

Other top athletes such as the 2016 Olympics 10,000m silver medallist Paul Tanui and world 800m bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich also competed.

Korir was in full praise for the technical team and the Nation Media Group's NTV for the superb flow of the events on the track and in television coverage.

TV production praised

"The events were synchronised well, which was evident that our technical officials were up to the task and understood the rules.The television production was of great quality," he said.

The 2016 Africa bronze medallist Abraham Kibiwott stunned favourite, youngster Leonard Bett to win the men's 3,000m steeplechase while Chepkoech made short work of her opponent's in the women's race.

Fast-rising Nicholas Kimeli and Britain's Kristal Awuah notched stadium records in 5,000m and 200m races, respectively, as Obiri and Cheruiyot stamped their authority to their respective specialties.

Rotich lived up to his billing in the men's 800m as Kenyan-born Bahrainian Nelly Jepksogei reigned supreme in the corresponding women's race.

Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winny Chebet failed the test when she lost to Ethiopian Halu Lemlem over the distance. Alexander Kiprotich and Matthew Sawe won in javelin and high jump events,- respectively.

Kibiwott, who was competing in his first race since last year's World Championships in Doha, needed the last 50 metres to edge out Bett, the 2018 World Under-18 champion, who led at the bell.

Highly competitive

Kibiwott surged ahead on the home straight to win in 8:17.80 as Bett finished second in 8:17.63.

Chepkoech, who is the 3,000m steeplechase world record holder, excited the fans with her front-running trademark, winning in 9:29.05.

Hyvin KIyeng played second fiddle this time around in 9:34.07 as former World Under-20 champion Rosefline Chepng'etich came in third in 9:46.14.

Kimeli had to shrug off stiff challenge from Argawi Berihu from Ethiopia to set a new stadium record of 13:08.32 with his rival coming in second in 13:08.91 while Jacob Krop timed 13:11.88 for third place.

Not only did Awuah, who was competing in Africa for the first time, set a stadium record but also a personal record in 23.05 seconds, erasing the previous time of 23.2.

Obiri, the winner in Monaco Diamond League (5,000) and Doha Diamond League (3,000m), cracked 15:06.36, beating world