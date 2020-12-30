Morocco: Inspection of 56 Clinics, Including 8 Providing Care for Covid-19 Patients (Official)

Rabat — Inspection and monitoring operations carried out by the general inspection services of the Ministry of Health concerned some 56 clinics, including 8 providing health care for Covid-19 patients, Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb said on Tuesday in Rabat.

In response to an oral question at the house of advisors on "the overcharging in private clinics", Ait Taleb noted that these inspected private health establishments are distributed in the different regions of the Kingdom, some of which are subject of complaints, noting that this operation was the occasion to check the overcharging compared to the national reference tariffs (TNR).

The government official noted that after a meeting of the standing monitoring committee of the National Health Insurance Agency (ANAM), it was decided to return the sums unduly received for the benefit of insured victims of violations, as well as to suspend the third-party payment mode within the framework of the agreement concluded between the bodies responsible for compulsory health insurance, the doctors and the institutions concerned.

Given the exceptional economic situation, a central commission and regional commissions for the monitoring and control of the health care provided to Covid-19 patients in private clinics have been created, with the aim of proposing the procedures necessary to deal with the violations, within the framework of the national regulations in force, recalled the minister, adding that they consist of the general inspectorate of the Ministry of Health, ANAM and the National Council of Order of Physicians (CNOM).

In addition, the government official highlighted the speed with which the ministry interacts with complaints from citizens regarding unacceptable and illegal behavior by certain establishments, specifying that investigations are being carried out to determine the responsibilities, either through electronic platforms or the toll-free number.

In addition, Ait Taleb indicated that the Ministry of Health carries out periodic inspections without notice in clinics and similar establishments, in order to verify the respect and the proper application of professional rules, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force.