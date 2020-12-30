South Africa: Load Shedding to Continue On Wednesday

30 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom will again implement stage 2 load shedding which is expected to get underway at 10 pm tonight.

Wednesday's load shedding marks day two of load shedding after the power utility announced that it would cut power on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Load shedding is expected to conclude at 5 am tomorrow.

In a statement on Tuesday, the power utility said load shedding is necessary to preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for higher demand expected in January as economic activity resumes.

"During this period, Eskom will continue to pursue increased reliability maintenance as planned and previously communicated.

"We currently have 9 745MW on planned maintenance, while another 11 346MW capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance," it said.

While Eskom teams work around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible, the power utility said it will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.

Eskom is requesting the public to use electricity sparingly in order to help limit the impact of load shedding.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Nigerian Oil Spill Victims Win Against Shell Group in UK

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.