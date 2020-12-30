South Africa: Rockin' All Over the World - How to Build a Great Playlist of Golden Standards

analysis

Sure 2020 was a terrible year, but quarantine, lockdown and time at home made for the production of tons of great music and time to listen to it; which made a best-of list harder to compile than ever.

Here you'll find a roundup of EPs, a bunch of other top notch albums and jazz.

Waxahatchee - 'Saint Cloud'. Katie Crutchfield just gets better and better, changing themes, transforming, shining brighter, becoming brilliant. While far from country, it is an album in the grip of the genre, produced with warmth, texture and subtlety.

'Lilacs' uses a guitar sound reminiscent of Reggie Young on 'Suspicious Minds'. 'Can't Do Much', possibly the standout track, sounds like The Cranberries one moment and gentle Creedence in presence the next. Great voice, great tunes and the record Waxahatchee will always have to try to beat.

S.G. Goodman - 'Old Time Feeling'. The warmest reverb guitar opens 'Space in Time' before Goodman's bold voice bursts out introducing this debut album. Three songs in and we've heard doo wop, rock n roll and country. It's alt country at its core, but explores so much more. Learning to sing in church, she turned to Jim James to produce and...