Zimbabwe: Simba Sc to Raid FC Platinum

STILL reeling from defeat, Tanzanian football giants Simba SC are believed to be eyeing the Zimbabwean trio of Perfect Chikwende, Gift Bello and Petros Mhari from the FC Platinum squad which beat them 1-0 in a CAF Champions League first round tie played last week in Harare.

Simba SC have declared war on the Zimbabwe champions ahead of the return leg to be played on January 5 and they are leaving no stone unturned to weaken their opponents.

They risk another boot out of the continental show-piece if they get anything less than a 2-0 win and they will also be hoping to avoid conceding.

However, attempting to lure their opponents' players has been seen as a way of diverting their attention ahead of the return leg in which they need to throw all they have to guarantee a place in the next stage.

Contacted for comment ,FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo, said the Tanzanian club had not formally approached them, although the players had been secretly approached.

"They have not approached the club. We are just hoping that this is not one of their dirty tricks to divert these players' attention from our match against them," she said.

Among the three targeted players, Chikwende is the one who scored that solitary goal that separated the two sides going into the second leg. -- Pan African Football.com.