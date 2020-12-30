Zimbabwe: Govt Gazettes Broadcast Licence Fees

30 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

THE Government has gazetted licence fees for private broadcasters following the recent liberalisation of

the airwaves, which saw the licensing of six new free-to-air private television stations.

The announcement was made by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, in terms of the relevant legal statute in a Government Gazette published this week.

"It is hereby notified that the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has, in terms of section 46 of the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06], approved the following regulations made by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe Board," reads the notice.

"These regulations may be cited as the Broadcasting Services (Licensing and Content) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No. 5) and shall have effect from 1st November, 2020. The principal regulations are amended by insertion of the following section after section 12B - "Additional categories of broadcasting service.

"In addition to the classes of broadcasting service that a licensee may be permitted to provide in terms of section 7 of the Act, a broadcasting licence may authorise the licensee to provide a provincial commercial radio broadcasting service." The fees include a free-to-air national radio broadcasting services non-refundable $205 000 for application fee/renewal fee, and a $1 640 000, per annum basic licence fee for 10 years.

Provincial commercial radio broadcasting service pay a non-refundable application fee/renewal fee of $205 000 and a $574 000, per annum basic licence fee for 10 years.

Since 1956, Zimbabwe has had one television service. However, the freeing of the airwaves is part of the Second Republic's commitment to implement political, economic and social reforms to make Zimbabwe an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Zimbabwe's Marriages Amendment Bill in Lobola Stalemate

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.