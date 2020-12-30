Zimbabwe: Prosecutor Under Probe Over Suspect's Bail

30 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Law officer Mr Douglas Chesa, who consented to bail for suspected armed robber Douglas Mutenda on December 8, is now under probe after detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a complaint against him.

Mutenda, who then skipped bail after his release and had been on the run, appeared in court on Saturday following his arrest in Mhondoro on Christmas eve.

Another prosecutor, Tapiwa Kasema, recently consented to the granting of bail to four members of a gang suspected to be the most dangerous robbers in Zimbabwean history, including suspected gang leader -- Musa Taj Abdul.

That consent prompted police to arrest him.

The Herald has it on good authority that the CID Homicide section has since filed a complaint against Chesa following the release of Mutenda.

Police sources said the complaint was filed through the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU) who are now handling the case.

Although the details were still sketchy by yesterday, sources said Chesa was likely to arrested once investigations have been completed.

He is likely to face charges of criminal abuse of office for consenting to bail for Mutenda.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still checking the details of the case.

Mutenda, who was released after being granted $5 000 bail on December 8, failed to appear in court on December 17 and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Mutenda is facing several counts of armed robberies and is supposed to stand trial on February 17 next year. On January 21 next year, Mutenda is supposed to be tried at Harare magistrates' court on other armed robbery charges.

He is also expected to appear in court on December 30 for routine remand on similar charges with Musa Taj Abdul, Musafare and Godfrey Mupanhanga, Spicer Takawira, Marasha, Benjamin Chitunhu and Conwell Kasambarare.

Mutenda was initially denied bail when he applied at the High Court on October 20 this year.

The State led by Mr Chesa opposed the application, arguing that they had a very strong case against him. Mr Chesa also told the court that Mutenda had led to recoveries of some of the stolen items and that there was CCTV footage showing him at a crime scene.

High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi dismissed Mutenda's bail application on grounds that he was likely to abscond and that he was facing serious charges.

Barely a month after his bail application was dismissed at the High Court, Mutenda engaged a different lawyer and approached the same court and went before a different judge.

New lawyer Mrs Concilia Maheya made a fresh bail application on December 8 citing changed circumstances. Mr Chesa responded to the fresh bail application on the same day by consenting.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.