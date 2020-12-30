South Africa: SA Records 9,580 New Covid-19 Cases, 497 Deaths

30 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 9 580 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's cumulative total to 1 021 451.

A total of 497 more people lost their lives to COVID-19. Of these deaths, 137 were in the Eastern Cape, Free State 3, Gauteng 68, KwaZulu-Natal 114, Limpopo 13, Mpumalanga 2, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 158.

"This brings the total to 27 568 deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The cumulative numbers of cases in the Eastern Cape are 168 090, Free State 61 974, Gauteng 278 516, KwaZulu-Natal 188 782, Limpopo 23 356, Mpumalanga 35 511, North West 38 957, Northern Cape 24 974 and Western Cape 201 291.

A cumulative 6 500 482 tests have been conducted with 31 457 tests completed since the last report.

The country's recoveries currently stand at 858 456. This represents a recovery rate of 84%.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.