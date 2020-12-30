South Africa: Day Trip - to Greener Pastures - a Trip to the Midlands

30 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lusanda Luthuli

Maverick Mapper moves inland, to KwaZulu-Natal's Dargle Valley in the Midlands.

Sandwiched in between the provincial capital, Pietermaritzburg, and the Drakensberg, lies the Midlands in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), an area with never-ending farmland and lush greenery. The two-hour drive from Durban is best taken just after lunchtime to avoid the traffic and to admire the beautiful green valleys along the way.

Right in the midst of the Midlands is Dargle Valley, with beautiful waterfalls, wetlands, river gorges and forests, and where wildflowers are some of the countryside valley's best features. Note to cellphone addicts (all of us): A trip to the Midlands is the ideal chance to ignore our devices (there's a limited network in Dargle) and enjoy the rivers, lakes, dams and waterfalls.

South Africa, KZN, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Midlands, Howick Falls. (PATRICK CRUYWAGEN; ROB MAGUIRE Gallo Images) The Bushveld's Midlands cousin. The Weenen Game Reserve is a stone's throw from the N3, and easy to reach from Durban and the central Drakensberg. A herd of zebra's seen in The Weenen Game Reserve. Feature text available. (Photo by Gallo Images/GO!/Anim van Wyk) A vehicle on the dirt road called Ongeluksnek road (GO! / Jon Minster/ Gallo Images)

The location is prime...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.