South Africa: Day Trip - to Greener Pastures - a Trip to the Midlands

Maverick Mapper moves inland, to KwaZulu-Natal's Dargle Valley in the Midlands.

Sandwiched in between the provincial capital, Pietermaritzburg, and the Drakensberg, lies the Midlands in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), an area with never-ending farmland and lush greenery. The two-hour drive from Durban is best taken just after lunchtime to avoid the traffic and to admire the beautiful green valleys along the way.

Right in the midst of the Midlands is Dargle Valley, with beautiful waterfalls, wetlands, river gorges and forests, and where wildflowers are some of the countryside valley's best features. Note to cellphone addicts (all of us): A trip to the Midlands is the ideal chance to ignore our devices (there's a limited network in Dargle) and enjoy the rivers, lakes, dams and waterfalls.

The Weenen Game Reserve is a stone's throw from the N3, and easy to reach from Durban and the central Drakensberg.

The location is prime...