Kenya: Race for Round 16 Slots Gathers Pace At Koth Biro Tournament

Kahawa Sportive Tuesday qualified for the Round of 16 of 2020/21 Koth Biro tournament following a walkover against last season's finalist Allin Jua Kali who failed to honour their Group B fixture at Ziwani grounds.

Group B leaders Umeme Bees, who had already secured a ticket to the last 16 with 10 points drawn from three wins and a draw, will be joined by Kahawa Sportive who finished second on seven points from two wins, one loss and a draw.

Nine teams have qualified for Round 16 with four groups yet to be decided. Ruaraka All Stars, Dallas All Stars, Umeme Bees, Kahawa Sportive, Leeds United (Kawangware), Kajiado All Stars, Napoli SC (Mathare no 10), Biafra FC and Terror FC are the teams that have qualified for the knockout stage.

According to tournament CEO Paul "Polosa" Ojenge, the draw for Round 16 will be done after all the group matches have been played.

"It's only Group F and G, which are still open. We are still waiting for last fixtures in a few groups to know who qualifies," said Ojenge.

"The last 16 matches are planned to start this Sunday since we are already behind schedule. What affected us mostly is delayed prize money from last year's tournament sponsors.

New sponsor

"Winners Shauri Moyo had not been paid and they caused stoppages in many matches by invading the pitch demanding their dues. These challenges have made us to lose a couple of sponsors who were ready to support the tournament this year but didn't want to be associated with such negative publicity."

Ojenge revealed they've secured sponsorship from newly launched betting firm Betpoa who will be unveiled during the knockout stages.

"We are still pursuing the sponsor to help us pay the first four teams in 2019/20 Koth Biro tournament. We have also received support from politician and business lady Karen Nyamu who raised quarter of the amount owed," said Ojenge.

Koth Biro is the biggest off-season tournament in the country and is often graced by top Kenyan Premier League players.

Qualified teams

Group A

Ruaraka All Stars

Dallas All Stars

Group B

Umeme Bees

Kahawa Sportive

Group C

Leeds United (Kawangware)

Group D

Kajiado All Stars

Group E

Napoli SC (Mathare no 10)

Group H

Biafra FC

Terror FC