Africa: Continent Nears 2.7 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19

Photo : OMS/Afrique
(file photo).
30 December 2020
allAfrica.com

As of December 30, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 2,698,318. Reported deaths in Africa reached 64,068 and 2,256,722 people have recovered.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,021,451 - and 27,568 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (435,189), Egypt (135,233), Tunisia (134,802), Ethiopia (123,388), and Libya (99,350). For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

