Sudan: Unamid Ends Its Mandate On 31 December 2020

press release

On 22 December 2020, The UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2559 which ends UNAMID's mandate on 31 December 2020. This was the culmination of a sustained process of consideration of the situation in Sudan and Darfur, including developments related to the peace process and the establishment and progress made by the transitional Government of Sudan in its quest to address the conflict in Darfur.

This latest decision of the Security Council means that Thursday 31 December will mark the end of UNAMID's mandated operations in Darfur. The last patrols, programmatic and other mandated tasks will take place on the same day.

As of 1 January 2021, UNAMID's troops and police personnel will focus on providing security for the Mission's drawdown activities, personnel and assets. UNAMID will have a period of six months to undertake the drawdown, which will be conducted in a phased manner. This will involve repatriating troops, their vehicles and other equipment, separation of international and national staff as well as a sequential closure of Mission's team sites and offices and handing them over to designated entities in line with United Nations rules.

This process should result in the withdrawal of all uniformed and civilian personnel from Sudan by 30 June 2021, except for a liquidation team that will finalise any residual issues and complete the administrative closure of UNAMID.

With UNAMID ceasing all its mandate-related activities which have been centred on supporting the peace process, protection of civilians, including facilitation of delivery of humanitarian assistance and supporting the mediation of intercommunal conflicts, the Government of Sudan will fully assume its primary role for addressing all the issues in these areas.

The end of UNAMID's mandate and its departure from Sudan does not mean the end of the international community's support to Sudan. Indeed, UNITAMS and the United Nations Country Team will continue to support the Government of Sudan in addressing its multiple challenges related to security, political and economic challenges.

