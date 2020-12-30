Ethiopia, Algeria Vow to Enhance Trade Relations

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Algeria have agreed to enhance their trade relations, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The countries announced keenness to bolster their trade relations in a discussion held on Tuesday between Ethiopian Ambassador to Algeria, Nebiat Getachew and Algeria's Minister of Trade, Kamel Rezig.

During the discussion, both sides stressed the need to further enhance trade relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Nebiat noted that there is conducive opportunity for both Ethiopian and Algerian business community to exchange goods and services for the mutual benefit of the peoples of both countries.

The various trade agreements concluded previously could be revitalized for a renewed active engagement in the trade sector, he said.

Algerian Minister of Trade on his part mentioned that the soon to be launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) - offers great opportunity for both countries to enhance their trade relations.

The Minister further pointed out the importance of establishing and activating Ethiopia-Algeria Business Council with a view to increasing trade relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Nebiat on the occasion invited the Algerian business community to participate in the upcoming"Ethiopia Algeria Business Webinar" organized by the Ethiopian Embassy in Algeria on January 18,2021.

The Minister agreed to encourage Algerian businesses to actively participate and expressed his commitment for the realization of strong trade relations that benefits both countries.