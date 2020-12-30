Nigeria: Auditor General Misses Timeline for Release of Covid-19 Audit Report

30 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By James Emejo

The Office of the Auditor General for the Federation (OAuGF) has failed to publish the much-awaited first interim audit report on the utilisation of the COVID-19 intervention funds as earlier indicated.

The erstwhile Auditor General for the Federation (AuGF), Mr. Anthony Ayine, who retired from service on October 25, had earlier promised to make its findings public before the end October.

He had handed over to the most senior director in the office, Mr. Adolphus Aghughu, who has since been administering the office until a substantive AuGF is appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sources at the OAuGF, however, told THISDAY yesterday that the delay in appointing a replacement for Ayine was partly responsible for the non-release of the the report, about two months after the scheduled date.

But there are yet no certainty if the COVID-19 audit report is ready as sources couldn't provide reliable update on the study.

There are speculations that the COVID-19 funds, running into billions of naira, released by the federal government in collaboration with the private sector partners to mitigate the impact on vulnerable Nigerians, may have been mismanaged.

Ayine had said:"We have commenced the audit. In fact, we are about issuing the first interim report."

THISDAY, however, gathered that the Federal Civil Service Commission had already interviewed some nominees for the office of the AuGF while the name of the best candidate is expected to be forwarded to the presidency for submission to the National Assembly.

A new AuGF should emerge by February next year, a source told THISDAY.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Zimbabwe's Marriages Amendment Bill in Lobola Stalemate

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.