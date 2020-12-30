East Africa: Ethiopia and Sudan Tackle Border Clashes

30 December 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mawahib Abdallatif

Sudan and Ethiopia have chosen dialogue in an attempt to resolve a perennial border crisis caused by clashes over arable land by border communities.

On the sidelines of the 38th extraordinary Summit of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad), leaders of the two countries agreed on bilateral efforts to resolve what they called a bump in their "historical relations."

The clashes are in Al-Fashaqa, on the border of Ethiopia and Sudan, in the Sudanese state of Gedaref which borders both Amhara and Tigray regions of Ethiopia.

Prime ministers Abdallah Hamdok and Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed met in Djibouti this past week as tensions escalated along their common border.

Faisal Mohamed Saleh, the Sudanese minister for Information and government spokesman said that a joint committee will soon begin discussions in Khartoum. "In the meeting with PM Abiy Ahmed, the situation between the two countries was discussed especially relating to the borders and they reached an agreement that the committee on borders is formed as soon as possible. "Previously, meetings were held with no follow-ups. It was decided that we hold another meeting in Khartoum as soon as possible," Mr Saleh said.

There have been a series of clashes on the border which forced the Sudanese military to send reinforcements, days after an ambush by Ethiopian militia in which Sudanese soldiers were killed.

The Sudanese News Agency said that the Sudanese armed forces continued to advance on the front lines inside Al-Fashaqa. Sudanese troops had been ambushed inside Sudanese territory in the Abu Tuwair area, east of Gedaref state, where four soldiers were killed and 27 wounded.

The clashes date back to the turn of the 1900s following an incomplete demarcation of borders between Britain and Ethiopia then under Emperor Menelik II.

"The two countries are not in a position to escalate the matter and this is evident from the statements of PM Abiy," said Abu Idris a Sudanese political analyst and researcher.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
South Africans Back to Lockdown Level 3 Over Covid-19 Case Surge

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.