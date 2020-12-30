South Africa: Persons of Interest Sought By Kimberley SAPS

press release

On 29 October 2020 at about 13:18, a male and a female entered Lemon Tree Restaurant in Angel Street Kimberley. The male spoke to one of the employees and asked a lot of questions on the menu, prices ect. The female looked around, after which she left and the male followed her. The cashier then realised that her cellphone was stolen. There was also cash in the back of the phone cover.

At the time of the incident, the female was wearing a pink vest Tshirt. She is between the ages of 30 to 35, dark in complexion, dark brown eyes, dark brown hair, slender build.

The male is between the ages 35 to 40, was wearing a blue tracksuit top and a black baseball cap. He is about 1.7 meters tall, dark in complexion and stocky build. He got dark brown eyes and hair. He was speaking Afrikaans.

Anyone with information or can identify the two, must please contact the investigating officer D/Constable JW Webb at 079 212 7682 or Crime Stop Call on 08600 10111