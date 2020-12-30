South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 9,580 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified is 1 021 451 with 9580 cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, today we report 497 more COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 137 , Free State 3, Gauteng 68, Kwa-Zulu Natal 114, Limpopo 13, Mpumalanga 2, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 158. This brings the total to 27 568 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our recoveries currently stand at 858 456. This represents a recovery rate of 84%.