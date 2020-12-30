South Africa: Police Arrest More Than 90 Suspects During the Ongoing Safer Festive Season Operations

press release

The Limpopo police have arrested 96 suspects for various offences that included contravention of Immigration and Road Traffic Acts, public drinking during the ongoing safer festive operations across the province that were conducted from Monday, 28 December 2020 until the early hours of Tuesday, 29 December 2020. The operations were conducted at Capricorn, Waterberg, Sekhukhune, Vhembe and Mopani Districts respectively.

The Limpopo Highway Patrol (LHP) units were patrolling the hot spot areas in the Waterberg District at Modimolle when they received information about two suspects who were in possession of firearms at about 22:30.

The suspects were identified thorough photos that were circulating on social media showing the two suspects posing with the firearms.

A joint operation with Modimolle police was executed which resulted with the duo being traced and arrested in Jasper section in Modimolle. During the arrest, it was discovered that the firearms were the airgun and paintball gun.

The suspects were reprimanded to refrain from taking photos holding guns and post them on social media as this will get them into serious trouble and they were later released on warning.

Meanwhile in Sekhukhune District, the Public Order Policing police (POPS) managed to rescue three victims from Ga-Maja village outside Lebowakgomo who were accused of being stock theft suspects by the members of the community at Sekhukhune King Thulare 111 section.

They were later taken to Lebowakgomo Police Station for questioning and the situation was later restored peacefully.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another milestone was achieved in the Vhembe District at Musina during a joint roadblock with the members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) that was conducted along China Mall road and Musina town.

The operation resulted in 86 Illegal immigrants being arrested, six for public drinking, four for road traffic act (RTA), 46 traffic summons amounting to R80100-00 were issued and 87 vehicles inspected.

In addition, the border fence at Beitbridge was also patrolled jointly with SANDF to prevent it from being vandalised.

Other actions executed included the following:-

* 112 vehicles searched

* 263 people searched

* 75 vehicle tested

* 87 ATMs visited

* 56 filling stations

* 08 Malls

Major roads patrolled included the following:-

* R37 to Lebowakgomo

* R519 to Zebediela

* R518 to Mokopane

* N1 south to Pienaarsrivier

* N1 North to Polokwane

* R71 to Mankweng

* R101 Polokwane