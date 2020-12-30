Angola: Covid-19 - Yearend Parties Banned - Authorities

29 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Traditional yearend parties, also known as révellion, music and dance shows, as well as fireworks to celebrate the end of the year are banned in Angola, in view of the sanitary situation facing the country.

This was said Tuesday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the daily Covid-19 update briefing.

According to the official, banning such events is meant to avoid an environment propitiating the continued spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in the country.

He called on the Angolan families to make one more sacrifice and safeguard lives, on account of the new variant of the Covid-19 virus striking some countries.

Mufinda recalled that the new type of the Sars-Cov-2 virus is more violent, especially for young people.

According to the latest update on Tuesday evening, Angola recorded 75 new infections and 306 recoveries and no death.

This has led the overall figures so far to 17,371 positive cases, 10,627 recoveries and 403 deaths.

This was said Tuesday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the daily Covid-19 update briefing.

According to the official, banning such events is meant to avoid an environment propitiating the continued spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in the country.

He called on the Angolan families to make one more sacrifice and safeguard lives, on account of the new variant of the Covid-19 virus striking some countries.

Mufinda recalled that the new type of the Sars-Cov-2 virus is more violent, especially for young people.

According to the latest update on Tuesday evening, Angola recorded 75 new infections and 306 recoveries and no death.

This has led the overall figures so far to 17,371 positive cases, 10,627 recoveries and 403 deaths.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Zimbabwe's Marriages Amendment Bill in Lobola Stalemate

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.