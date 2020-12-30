Angola: Covid-19 - Yearend Parties Banned - Authorities

Luanda — Traditional yearend parties, also known as révellion, music and dance shows, as well as fireworks to celebrate the end of the year are banned in Angola, in view of the sanitary situation facing the country.

This was said Tuesday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the daily Covid-19 update briefing.

According to the official, banning such events is meant to avoid an environment propitiating the continued spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in the country.

He called on the Angolan families to make one more sacrifice and safeguard lives, on account of the new variant of the Covid-19 virus striking some countries.

Mufinda recalled that the new type of the Sars-Cov-2 virus is more violent, especially for young people.

According to the latest update on Tuesday evening, Angola recorded 75 new infections and 306 recoveries and no death.

This has led the overall figures so far to 17,371 positive cases, 10,627 recoveries and 403 deaths.

