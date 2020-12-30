South Africa: Community to Assist in Locating a Missing Man

press release

Police in Lebowakgomo are pleading with members of the public to assist in locating Mapheto Phaswane Tebogo aged 28 who went missing on Monday, 28 December 2020 at Seleteng Makaepea, Ga-Mphahlele village.

He was last seen at home by his father at about 06:00. There is no clear description of the type of clothes Tebogo was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information that can assist with investigations should contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Baloyi on 082 565 8234 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using MySAPS app.

Police investigations are still continuing.