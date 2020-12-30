South Africa: Police Arrest a Suspect for the Murder and Rape of a Woman in Soweto Early This Month

press release

Collaboration between the police and community members led to the arrest of a man suspected to be responsible for the murder and rape of a 21-year-old woman in Protea Glen Soweto early this month. The suspect, aged 35, was arrested on Monday 29 December 2020, while on his way to Johannesburg from Tembisa, with an intent of crossing to Lesotho.

After receiving a tip-off about the possible whereabouts of the suspect, police's task team followed him to Ivory Park taxi rank where the arrest was effected.

The suspect has been on the run since the discovery of the naked body of a woman in an open field in Protea Glen Extension 31 in the early hours of 7 December 2020. He was the last person to be seen with the deceased.

Suspect is expected to appear at Protea Magistrates Court on Wednesday 30 December 2020, facing charges of murder and rape.

Police will continue to prioritise cases of crime committed against women and children and to ensure that perpetrators are hunted down and arrested.