South Africa: Kroonstad Police Station Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

30 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police station in Kroonstad is closed after a case of Covid 19 virus.

The communities serviced by the said police station are advised that the Community Service Centre will temporarily operate from old cluster offices in Kerk Street.

For emergency the following number can be contacted:

CSC: 056 2167500

Station Commander: 0720802997

The building will undergo decontamination and the community will be informed as soon as it's open again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closure.

