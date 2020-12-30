South Africa: Rustenburg Police Station Temporarily Closed

press release

All communities being serviced by the Rustenburg police station are advised that this police station's Community Service Centre (CSC) is currently closed due to one of its member having tested positive for Covid-19.

The station will now be operating from a mobile CSC placed near the main gate outside the station, as a contingency.

The old police station telephone number is not working, but the station can be reached at this number: 060 987 5487.

The police station is currently undergoing decontamination while members that have come in contact with the infected member are undergoing screening and testing. The community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The station management apologises for any inconvenience caused.