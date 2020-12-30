South Africa: Wolmaransstad Police Station Temporarily Closed

press release

All communities being serviced by the Wolmaransstad police station are advised that this police station is currently closed due to one of its members having tested positive for Covid-19.

The station will now be operating from nearby park homes, as a contingency.

The old police station telephone number is not working, but the station can be reached at these numbers: 060 987 5521 or 060 967 3937.

The police station is currently undergoing decontamination while members that have come in contact with the infected member are undergoing screening and testing. The community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The station management apologises for any inconvenience caused.