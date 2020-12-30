Nigeria: Ooni Charges Govt to Salvage Nigeria's Dwindling Economy

30 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Yinka Kolawole

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has charged the federal government to quickly draw an economic recovery plan and policies that could alleviate suffering among Nigerians.

He also stressed the need to aggressively pursue emancipation programme for youths to address insecurity in the country.

This is contained in a Christmas/New Year message issued by his spokesperson, Moses Olafare to rejoice Christian families globally on the 2020 Christmas celebration, saying the history of Jesus Christ is full of testimonies inspiring enough to find him worthy of emulation.

According to the monarch, while hoping for a better economy in the year 2021 described the current economic reality in the country as disheartening, warning that a clear economic policy is needed to revive the country.

"We started this year 2020 with a lot of hopes and aspirations, particularly on the country getting it right economically towards the prosperity of the entire citizenry, but unfortunately the pandemic Covid-19 crept in, sinking the economy is yet another recession.

"It has happened this way and the only way out is for the government to take responsibility. Government policies must be executed in a way that the standard of living of the citizens, particularly the youths is upgraded which will, in turn, reduce the crime rate in the country.

"Congratulations to Christians in Nigeria and beyond, on the celebration of the 2020 edition of Christmas.

"They are all implored to be always guided by the teachings of Jesus Christ whose history is a complete representation of a tolerant and peacemaking leader worthy of emulations," Ooni said.

In the same vein, Ooni Ogunwusi alerted Nigerians about the second wave of Coronavirus disease, adding that it is deadlier than the first trend.

The monarch who re-echoed that the pandemic is very much around cautioned that it is erroneous to think that the rampaging virus disease has gone after the first wave.

"The wave of coronavirus we are dealing with now is deadlier than what we had in the first two quarters of the concluding year 2020, so I want to appeal to our people that it is not yet over. We must not lose our guards as we can hear in the news that more people are now testing positive for the virus.

"Imagine the strange strain of the disease in some parts of the world, making some people blind while others are losing vital organs which is absolutely new. While it is heartwarming that we now have vaccines coming up, the best way to cure this virus is not to get it at all.

"Let us continue to wear our face masks, avoid crowds, and continue to wash our hands with soap and clean water. We must take responsibility as our personal safety has a lot to do with the health of the entire country," the Ooni added.

