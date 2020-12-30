Kenya: Netizens Outraged but Not Surprised By New Scandal

Kenyans have taken to social media to express outrage following reports of a 6.1-tonne consignment of vaccines expiring as a result of red tape at the Ministry of Health.

The vaccines were meant to protect mothers and their newborns against five potentially deadly ailments. They will now be destroyed.

What has angered Kenyans most is that the drugs arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Swiss Port store in 2017 and wasted away for years because government officials failed to pay clearance fees.

David Kilonzo demanded to know if anything ever works in Kenya.

Wa Kibunga was even more blunt in his criticism.

"The god-chosen leaders are at it again. Anyway, nothing will change because the public will vote for these same monkeys again. I will be honest. I am not shocked. Sad, but not shocked," he wrote.

Dr Paula Kahumbu (below) expressed "profound" sadness and anger. "The shame is that there will be no consequences for those who did this. Sad!" she said.

The other pessimist was Shadrack Okello who tweeted: "This country's leadership is rotten to the core! What makes us think that the Covid-19 vaccine will be dispensed efficiently?"

Mischief suspected

Like many Kenyans used to mindboggling scandals, especially at the Ministry of Health, Otunga Ocholla read mischief in the saga.

"I doubt the actual vaccines expired. The vaccines might have been sold to private hospitals and something else is being destroyed to cover it up. Kenyans are too entrepreneurial to witness such an opportunity go to waste," Ocholla said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For Ole Lengai, we are all to blame.

"This has nothing to do with politics. It is who we are as a people, as Kenyans. Your brother, uncle, friend or former school mate could have been one of those responsible. It could have been you. We need to re-examine ourselves," Lengai said.

And as is the case with many citizens, Mwirigi - a media personality - expressed "a lot" of concern.

"This is the current situation. We are looking forward to new vaccines hitting our shores. If these guys can just get one thing right, just one, please let it be the vaccine," Mwirigi said, referring to the coronavirus vaccine expected in Kenya in a few months.

Anastasia Kia Mbuthi believes the drugs did not expire but were sold.

"I leave you to God. He will sort you out," she said on Facebook.

Dennis Maranga echoed her sentiments: "The government itself with its leaders have expired. This country needs new leaders."

Linet Oguna was not sure if the expired vaccines are still in the stores.

"If they have not been destroyed, they will be sold to poor unsuspecting Kenyans. Wastage is not in their vocabulary," she said.

Julius Gatheka Gitau said Kenyan leaders never take responsibility. "If it were Tanzania or Western mations, the cabinet and principal secretaries would be sent packing because this is recklessness and carelessness of the highest order," Gitau wrote.