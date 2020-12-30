Ethiopia: Security Task Force Takes Over Operation in Metekel

29 December 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

A national task force established by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) has taken over the security enforcement operations in Metekel Zone of Benishangul-Gumuz State, according to Lieutenant General Asrat Denero.

The task force that comprises of high ranking officials from the government and national army has fully commenced its law enforcement operation in the area.

Head of the Security Forces, Lieutenant General Asrat said the hunt for suspects who participated in the killings of civilians has been continued, adding that the perpetrators will soon be brought to justice.

Discussions are currently underway with community members and leaders at all levels to address the root causes of the problem in the area, he said.

At the same time, Lieutenant General Asrat said efforts will be made to rehabilitate the displaced people and restore life to normalcy in Metekel.

The law enforcement mission in Metekel zone will be completed soon, he underlined.

It is to be recalled that an illegal armed group killed some 207 innocent people in Metekel Zone last week.

Following the massacre, the government has deployed the necessary force to resolve the problem from the grass roots and it urged all citizens of the country to work in cooperation in a bid to achieve the desired outcomes.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Zimbabwe's Marriages Amendment Bill in Lobola Stalemate

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.