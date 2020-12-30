Uganda: Professional Boxer Zebra Ssenyange Shot Dead in Kampala

Police in Kampala have started investigating circumstances under which former National boxing team skipper Zebra Ssenyange alias Mando was gunned down at around 1am on December 30, 2020.

"The territorial Police in Kawempe are investigating a suspected murder case by shooting of a one- Zebra SSenyange," Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigire said Wednesday through a press dispatch.

Mr Owoyesigire's statement was issued hours after a post was made on Zebra's Facebook page claiming he had been shot by the military.

"I hereby announce the death of Zebra Mando Ssenyange today at around 12:30am by military operatives near his home. He was chased from his house in Bwaise and shot dead in a corridor in his neighbourhood. Statement made by Zebra Jr. Information about the funeral details will be communicated here. RIP Champ Father Son Commander," reads the statement.

However, Police say- the boxer who was a resident of St Francis Zone, Bwaise III Parish was picked from his home by unknown assailants during wee hours of Wednesday morning.

"The assailants, not known in number, were traveling in two vehicles. Ssenyange was later shot about 400 meters away from his home and he died instantly," Mr Owoyesigyire explained.

Mr Owoyesigire also said Police task team of intelligence and investigators have started the process of building on the evidence collected with the aim of identifying the assailants behind Ssenyange's murder.

"The area police responded and have already documented the scene. Crucial pieces of evidence and cartridges have been recovered from the scene," he said.

An eyewitnesses who preferred anonymity told Daily Monitor that the assailants whose motive remains uncertain were dressed in black attires and veiled with masks.

Veteran Sports journalist David Isabirye eulogized Ssenyange for having captained the Bombers to the 10th All Africa Games in Maputo, Mozambique in 2011.

'Ssenyange bids farewell'

In what potentially looked like his last message to the world of his fans and followers, Ssenyange on Sunday posted on Social media, "To all my friends, family, fans and the boxing lovers around the world, I take this opportunity to wish you all a blessed and glorious 2021."

Notable on his social media that relatively had 'frequent activity' in December as opposed to November is a clarion call.

"Please follow the Standard Operating Measures [SOPs]. Keep safe, Wear your mask. Avoid crowds and keep social distance," Ssenyange posted on his Facebook page recently.

The body of the deceased had been taken to City Mortuary Mulago for a post-mortem by press time.