Namibia: Othithiya Recreational Park Closed Due to Overcrowding

30 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

Omuthiya has temporarily shut down its popular Othithiya recreational park due to the overcrowdedness experienced over the Christmas period.

Oshikoto police deputy commissioner Petrus Shiguedha said Nampol was forced to consult the Omuthiya Town Council as well as the regional health directorate on Monday morning and a decision was taken to close the place indefinitely by cordoning it off and stationing police officers at the site. This was after hundreds of people were recorded entering the premises from 24 to 25 December.

"This meant that people were not adhering to Covid-19 regulations. The place was overcrowded and no social distancing was taking place. It became a risk as far as the spread of Covid-19 was concerned, so we decided that at this juncture it was best to close down the place and set up police to routinely patrol the area, because even after we had put up the cordon, people had cut it down and entered," said Shiguedha.

The Othithiya springs are located within the boundaries of Omuthiya and have gained popularity over recent years as a recreational site, with people flocking there from all corners of the northern regions to spend the day cooling off and braaing with family and friends.

