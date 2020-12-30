Namibia: I Requested for Haufiku's Removal - Shangula

29 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula says he had requested that his predecessor, Bernard Haufiku, be removed from the Covid-19 response team to avoid "conflict".

In an interview with The Namibian on Tuesday, Shangula said he had consulted with Haufiku regularly to improve his behaviour when working with others, but the situation kept getting worse.

"We had a cordial relationship and I would ask him to improve. We had no animosity between us. However, it seems things kept coming back, and the situation between him and the team kept getting worse, so I had to request the president for his removal [...] because the situation within the team became worse," Shangula said.

He further explained that Haufiku was not the leader of the Covid-19 task force, as there was no such task force. Instead, according to Shangula, Haufiku was seconded to the health ministry after his appointment as the health advisor to the vice president's office.

The interview with the health minister come after Haufiku on Monday alleged that the task force's idea to turn the Rhino Garments factory (Ramatex) into a Covid-19 facility for hospitalising patients was rejected by the government.

Shangula noted that the idea was not rejected, but had to be parked because the ministry had other plans in place such as the current construction of a 33-bed facility in Windhoek and a 66-bed facility at Oshakati.

The minister further said the private sector partners that were initially involved pulled out, citing a lack of funds. He added that the ministry and Cabinet are committed to the project when the need arises.

"Presently we do not have a shortage of beds, but I understand in private hospitals there might be a shortage of beds," he added.

