Namibia: Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Haufiku Butt Heads

FORMER health minister Bernard Haufiku has called on the prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and current health minister Kalumbi Shangula to engage in a public discussion on the truth surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes after Haufiku on Monday made damning allegations that his idea on converting the Rhino Garment Factory into a Covid-19 centre for patients to be hospitalised was shot down.

He says if the idea had been accepted because the private sector had shown interest to meet the government halfway, there would not be a shortage of beds as is the current situation at private hospitals.

Moreover, Haufiku in an interview with Eagle FM yesterday alleged that Kuungogelwa-Amadhila slammed the phone in his ears after accusing him of making the government look bad by praising the private sector.

"I want the three of us to have a public discussion to answer these questions. I have communiques dating back to 2018 as proof of what I am saying. I am not competing when it comes to the truth but I cannot talk more on this topic if we are not going to have a public discussion," the former minister told The Namibian on Tuesday.

He further noted that he is committed to get to the bottom of the Covid-19 pandemic and find a solution even though he is no longer in the government.

The Office of the Prime on Monday refuted allegations that Kuungogelwa-Amadhila jammed the phone in the ears of Haufiku.

The office also denied accusing him of making the government look bad because he praised the private sector who made a donation to the health ministry.

They said the prime minister only raised a concern over the closure of a center at a government hospital in Windhoek without the approval of the Cabinet, which closure was attributed to lack of funds.

The office further noted that Kuugongelwa-Amadhila also raised concern that no arrangements were made to address the funding problems in a sustainable way, but an announcement was made that the center was being reopened following a donation, which donation , as a once off contribution, is not a sustainable solution to the funding problem at the center.

"It is important to indicate that this case is unrelated to Covid, and it transpired before the advent of Covid, when Dr Haufiku was the Health Minister," the statement by the office of the prime minister read.

Furthermore, Kuungogelwa-Amadhila's office said there was no proposal from Haufiku on converting the Rhino Garments factory into a health facility that was shot down.

"Government received an offer from the private sector to set up a temporary facility at Lady Pohamba. That was not found to be feasible , and the government decided on the option to convert the rhino garment factory instead as part of a wider programme to upgrade facilities around the country to cater for covid cases," the prime minister's office added.

They further said the private sector eventually did not continue their involvement and Government's other projects for facilities upgrading and development continue.

"In the meantime our health sector has confirmed that the government facilities are able to cater for the covid cases," the office noted.

Meanwhile, Shangula told The Namibian on Monday that the public hospitals still have bed capacity to cater for Covid-19 patients who need to be hospitalised. Moreover, he added that the private hospitals have not informed his office of a shortage of bed capacity for Covid-19 patients.

"There are beds available in the public health sector, both in the intensive care unit and High Care beds. This is authentic information," he said.