Ethiopia: Turkish Company Opens Ethiopian Coffee House in Addis Ababa

29 December 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The renowned Turkish company KUMTEL, has opened an Ethiopian coffee house with its own packaging facility in Istanbul, Turkey.

The company imports a variety of Ethiopian coffee beans and processes the packaging in Turkey with the brand "Addis Ababa Coffee", according to ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kumtel inaugurated its first coffee shop at Karakoy the heart of Istanbul, and has a plan to open 100 shops in different cities of Turkey.

The Addis Ababa Coffee shop will be at service with a mixture of Turkish coffee culture and the Ethiopian coffee experience.

"It aims to bring together this unique experience by its special blend coffees with the people where the first coffeehouse of the world was opened 450 years ago in Galata," the statement of the ministry stated.

Consul General, Wondimu Gezahegn and diplomats from the Istanbul Consulate General paid a visit to the shop and conferred with the General Manager of Addis Ababa Coffee factory, Mustafa Faruk YILMAZ on the ways of cooperation to the further promotion of the Ethiopian coffee.

Company is currently engaged in the manufacturing of electrical household equipment in Sebeta town of Oromia region.

