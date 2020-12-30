Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

29 December 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

One hundred eighty one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Southern and Gash Barka Regions as well as at OPD Services in Asmara, Central Region.

The 169 patients at Quarantine Centers are in: Senafe (43), Decamere (36), Enda Ghiorgis (19), Adi-Koteyo (12), Mendefera (4), Molki (2) and Adi Keih (1) in the Southern Region; and, Agordat (50) and Tessenie (2) in Gash Barka Region. Patients from OPD services in Asmara are 12.

On the other hand, twenty patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (18), Anseba (1), and, Northern Red Sea Regions (1) have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 643 while the number of deaths is one.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 1220.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

29 December 2020

