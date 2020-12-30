South Africa: Funerals May Become Superspreaders, and the Dead May (Still) Carry the Covid-19 Virus

opinion

We reach the end of the year of the pandemic with our heads hung low. Our collective grief was written all over the face of the president on Monday night as he laid down tighter regulations to curb Covid-19. He did, however, say funerals could go ahead. I believe this is a mistake.

I make this claim not in the way that the Democratic Alliance has instrumentalised the virus and turned it into a cause (everything-the-government-says-or-does-is-necessarily-wrong).

The point I want to drive home is that funerals may turn into superspreaders. And, it should be said, there are religious rituals that may widen this spread. In some religions and cultures the dead are kissed and touched and "displayed" for families and friends to "see" them and recite prayers. We cannot let death spread further than it already has. While the dead are, well, dead and nothing else remains, life is more sacred than the economy - never mind what homo economicus may say.

Anyway, looking back over the past year the abiding images are the mass graves in Iran that were so vast they were visible from space, and images of mass burials on Hart Island in New York City. The...