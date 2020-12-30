Ethiopia, Sudan Committed to Peaceful Settlement

Despite some Sudanese irresponsible individuals that are busy at publicity gimmick and those international media who are desperately attempting to fan the flame of Ethio -Sudan border skirmishes , Ethiopia and Sudan have been once and again expressing their firm stance on peaceful settlement of border issues.

It is true that apart from holding series of diplomatic dialogues, both countries' public diplomacy members have been exchanging meetings multiple times in a bid to enhance the longstanding solidarity and people to people ties.

For sure, the border issues would be settled soon through the ongoing Ethio- Sudan dialogue this is because the two sides are far more committed to overcome the border issues through diplomatic means.

It is crystal clear that Ethiopia is ready to make use all diplomatic approaches to resolve the issues peacefully apart from overcoming hurdles related to the current crisis at the border areas via diplomatic means only .

Yes, Ethiopia and Sudan have common understanding towards the anti-peace elements that are always trying to incite violence here and there taking advantage over the unpleasant situation along the two countries' borders.

One must know that the exemplary and centuries-old friendship and cordial relationship between the two countries would never be undermined by some acts of unruly forces' from the Sudanese side.

In fact, more than ever, Ethiopia and Sudan are expected to work harder not to open a loophole that could create opportunity for violent forces.

It is no secret that some external forces are now devoting all of their available resources and times to ruin the Ethio- Sudan flourishing ties . Therefore, these groups would never meet their narrow interests to this end as both countries are now renewing their long history of working together for common goal.

Apparently, the two sides are currently embarking on strengthening the economic and political cooperation. For instance, the Ethiopian delegation that was led by Dagmawit Moges, Minister of Transport, has successfully concluded its visit to Khartoum that commenced on December 21,2020.

During the delegation's stay in Sudan, it held fruitful discussions with Sudan's high level government officials from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation, Ministry of Energy and Mining, the Ministry of Trade as well as Sudan Customs and Aviation.

Also agreement was reached on different areas where both Ethiopia and Sudan show commitment to realize different bilateral agreements that had been reached earlier especially on use of Port Sudan and Sudan Transit Corridor for handling of Ethiopia's import and export cargoes.

In sum , respecting all international and regional laws, Ethiopia and Sudan believe that border conflict is common and can be solved only by diplomatic means.