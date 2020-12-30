Kenya: Let Learning Resume

editorial

On Monday, schools will reopen across the country after a 10-month closure, one of the most devastating consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a most logical thing to do, with the Health and Education ministries having grappled with the challenges that the resumption of learning presents.

However, this is not the time to come up with new proposals and suggestions on how the education crisis should be handled.

The authorities, experts, teachers' unions, parents and other stakeholders have had enough time to analyse and refine the preparations.

Time is of essence and the sooner learning can resume the better for everybody and especially the children, who have been idle for nearly a year. The teachers will have to do some extra work to get the young ones back at the levels they were before the closure.

True, these are extraordinary times, but it would be defeatist to continue to procrastinate as the health crisis is not going away anytime soon.

Strict enforcement

As the experts have pointed out, the deadly virus is already spreading in the communities and the challenge is to forge ahead while tackling any obstacles.

The most urgent requirement now is the strict enforcement of the health protocols as schools reopen.

There is not a single person today, from the school-going age onwards, who is not aware of the need for social distancing, wearing face masks, regular washing of hands and other measures to curb the spread of the viral disease.

The Education ministry has been at the forefront in providing more facilities to schools to enable the controls against Covid-19 to be effected. True, not all the schools have built additional classrooms, got enough desks, provided running and handwashing bays.

However, this is not the time to propose new experiments such as the introduction of learning shifts, as demanded by some school heads.

Let us allow the students to go back to school and learn.