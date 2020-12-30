Malawi: Contact Tracing for Virus Pandemic Becoming Difficult in Malawi - Official

30 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tione Andsen - Mana

Ministry of Health has said contact tracing has been challenge in containing the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Acting deputy director of Preventive Health Services for Heath Education Service, Mavuto Thomas told the media on Tuesday at Hillside Lodge in Mponela, Dowa during Covid-19 Media Interface meeting for central region.

He said some of the returning residents were providing wrong phone numbers which could not be connected and thereby compounding the spread of the virus.

"Some of the returnees were not honesty in providing real details and contact phone numbers. Some were even leaving their south African number as their contact numbers while in the country," Thomas added.

He said the contact tracing format has changed as Health Personals are now demanding contact phone numbers and physical feature which is prominent to their area for easy tracing.

The Acting Director said local transmission has contributed to the raise in cases of Covid-19 in the country despite having imported cases.

Thomas said most point of entries in the country do not have quarantine facilities that could accommodate at least 1,000 people at once for self quarantine.

"We are advising both relative and returnees to continuous observed self quarantine and preventive measures to avoid further spread of the virus," he pointed out

Acting Director noted that most point of entries do not have testing sites and this masking it difficult to have the returnees screened before entering the country.

"Most returnees are coming without Covid-19 negative certificates and we are making sure they are tested in order to ascertain their status. We are encouraging the returnees to contact their local health facilities to check for their results," he said.

He disclosed tha the Ministry has procured four containers to be used as testing sites at Songwe border in Karonga, Mchinji border, Dedza border and Mbirima border in Chitipa.

He added that these borders were relying on district hospitals for screening services.

Epidemiology Officer for Public Health Institute of Malawi (PHIM), Daniel Mapemba said the country has registered 6,377 cases and 654 were health workers.

He said the country has recorded 188 deaths out of which 144 were men and 44 were women.

"For the two past weeks, the country has seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and admissions have steadily increased. We have noted that the average age of most people that have died stands at 56 years," Mapemba explained.

Similar Media Interfaces were taking place in Northern and Southern regions.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Nigerian Oil Spill Victims Win Against Shell Group in UK

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.