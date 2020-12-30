Angola: Bna Announces Circulation of New Akz 5,000 Banknote From January

Luanda — The new AKz 5000 banknote with 2020 series will be available from January, a source from National Bank of Angola (BNA) has told Angop.

This will be the fifth banknote to be launched by the National Bank of Angola (BNA), in a gradual process that started last July.

The decision comes after the gradual availability of the new 200 banknote in July, 500 (September), 1,000 (October) and 2,000 kwanzas in November.

The issuance is in the light of the Law No. 7/20, of 30 March, which authorises the issuance and putting into circulation by the Central Bank of the new banknotes.

