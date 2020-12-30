Angola: Bna Announces Circulation of New Akz 5,000 Banknote From January

28 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The new AKz 5000 banknote with 2020 series will be available from January, a source from National Bank of Angola (BNA) has told Angop.

This will be the fifth banknote to be launched by the National Bank of Angola (BNA), in a gradual process that started last July.

The decision comes after the gradual availability of the new 200 banknote in July, 500 (September), 1,000 (October) and 2,000 kwanzas in November.

The issuance is in the light of the Law No. 7/20, of 30 March, which authorises the issuance and putting into circulation by the Central Bank of the new banknotes.

This will be the fifth banknote to be launched by the National Bank of Angola (BNA), in a gradual process that started last July.

The decision comes after the gradual availability of the new 200 banknote in July, 500 (September), 1,000 (October) and 2,000 kwanzas in November.

The issuance is in the light of the Law No. 7/20, of 30 March, which authorises the issuance and putting into circulation by the Central Bank of the new banknotes.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Nigerian Oil Spill Victims Win Against Shell Group in UK

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.