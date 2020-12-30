Gambia: Man Accused of Defiling Teenager Arraigned Before Basse Court

29 December 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Lamin Fatty

Man accused of defiling (raping) a 17-year-old girl in Sandu Nyankui was on Thursday 10th December, 2020, arraigned before Basse Magistrate's Court in Basse.

Mr. Amba Camara was arraigned before Magistrate Omar Jabang of the aforesaid court.

When the case was mentioned in court, Magistrate Jambang read the charges leveled against the accused.

The accused person, Mr. Camara, denied the charges and a plea of not guilty was entered for him by Magistrate Jabang.

Police Prosecutor Sub-Inspector E. Ceesay then applied for an adjournment of the case in order to invite witnesses.

Ceesay's application was granted by the magistrate and the case has been adjourned till 23rd December, 2020, for continuation.

Meanwhile, according to Magistrate Jambang, the bail condition for the accused is D50, 000 and that he must provide two Gambian sureties.

