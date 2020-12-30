Gambia: Father Seeks Assistance As 10-Year-Old Girl Needs Overseas Treatment

Saraba Sanneh, a father residing in Brikama, is seeking assistance from all and sundry to foot the bills for her daughter, Fatoumata Sirra Sanneh, to undergo medical treatment abroad.

He said Sirra Sanneh is suffering from heart problem according to diagnosis from doctors who recommended that the girl needs heart surgery which is not possible in The Gambia.

The father said the girl started to develop symptoms when she was in grade one.

According to the medical board report dated 27 December, 2018, the patient was presented to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital with two years history of intermittent chest pain, associated dyspnea of mild exertion.

Upon examination, the hospital found that the patient was stable and not in any obvious distress afebrile with temperature of 36.7 degree.

The medical report X-ray revealed that it was cardiomegaly.

Mr. Sanneh said in January 2019 he contacted the Gambia's High Commissioner in India and informed him about the plight of his daughter and the commissioner made arrangement for her daughter to have treatment in India.

Unfortunately, he said they could not have money to finance their trip to India for the treatment at BLK Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi.

The cost for the treatment will be based on the outcome of the examination the patient has to undergo before treatment starts. However, the hospital has approximated the amount which is close to $8, 000 (eight thousand US dollars). This is over D400, 000 (four hundred thousand dalasi).

"Being poor as a father, I am therefore seeking assistance from you to help the poor child to get treatment overseas," the father stated in a letter of assistance.

If you wish to help Mr. Sanneh and her daughter, please contact him on 2367625.