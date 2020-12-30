South Africa: Makapanstad Police Station Temporarily Closed Due to Covid-19 Positive Case

press release

All communities being serviced by the Makapanstad police station are advised that this police station is currently closed due to one of its member having tested positive for Covid-19.

The station will now be operating from a mobile Community Service Centre (CSC), as a contingency.

The old police station telephone number is not working, but the station can be reached at this number: 0609877583

The police station is currently undergoing decontamination while members that have come in contact with the infected member are undergoing screening and testing. The community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The station management apologises for any inconvenience caused.