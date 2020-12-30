South Africa: Clear Communication On Fishing Regulations to Local Authorities Imperative to Help Local Tourism

30 December 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Hannah Winkler MP and Dave Bryant MP

The DA welcomes the announcement that recreational fishing remains permitted on all beaches, rivers and dams, including those in hotspot areas, subject to the national curfew and all health protocols being observed. Local tourism is likely to further flounder as holiday-makers are prohibited from beach-going for the remainder of the festive season. By making provision for fisherfolk with valid permits to access beaches, a draw-card in attracting holiday-makers, this may go some distance in encouraging much needed support to local tourism.

Subsistence and recreational fishing are by their nature isolatory activities and in the wake of the closure of beaches to beach revellers in hotspot areas, coastal and in-land fishing attractions could help offset a decline in demand in the tourism sector.

To avoid ambiguity and misunderstanding, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma needs to issue a clear directive to the relevant provincial authorities to ensure that law enforcement is made aware that fisherfolk in possession of a valid fishing permit are permitted on beaches. There are numerous reports of law enforcement prohibiting fisherfolk from accessing beaches despite furnishing their fishing permits resulting in unnecessary confusion and conflict.

To ensure that the tourism industry is not adversely affected by the enforcement of arbitrary rules by local authorities, which is the cause of mass confusion and uncertainty to holiday-makers thus affecting hospitality bookings, a clear communique by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in relation to access to all beaches, including hotspot areas, by fishing permit holders needs to be cascaded down to all municipalities.

The DA does not support the further unnecessary decimation of local tourism and livelihoods - regulations need to be communicated clearly and decisively to local authorities.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Nigerian Oil Spill Victims Win Against Shell Group in UK

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.