Sudan: Hemeti Meets With Beja Opposition Conference to Discuss Eastern Sudan Peace Track

Khartoum — Yesterday, Vice President of the Sovereign Council Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, 'Hemeti' met with President of the Beja Opposition Conference Osama Saeed in Khartoum to discuss the eastern Sudan peace track protocol. Hemeti affirmed the government's desire to implement the eastern Sudan track protocol.

During yesterday's meeting, Hemeti also stated the government's intention to not undermine the agreements that were achieved in the interests of the people of eastern Sudan in the Juba Peace Agreement.

In a statement, the Beja Opposition Conference said that the leaders who signed the eastern Sudan track are open to a dialogue with those who rejected the agreement and aim to reach a common understanding that will benefit the people of the east.

After the meeting, Saeed travelled to Juba to consult with the mediation committee about the difficulties that are faced in the process of implementing the peace agreement.

On Sunday, Saeed also met with Hossam Issa, Egypt's ambassador in Khartoum, as Egypt is one of the signatories of the Juba Peace Agreement. The meeting dealt specifically with the difficulties and challenges that came up in the implementation of the eastern Sudan track.

The eastern Sudan peace track

The eastern Sudan track in the Juba Peace Agreement is heavily disputed. The Eastern Sudan Track accord was already controversial at the time it was signed. In July, a committee was established to re-discuss the protocol.

Osama Saeed said that the Beja Opposition Conference would reach out to those who reject the eastern Sudan track accord. The Conference is one of the signatories of the track and Saeed stated his belief that the deal provides the constitutional and legal framework for a comprehensive Eastern Sudan Conference and guarantees the participation of the eastern Sudanese people in the government.

"The peace accord eliminates political and economic marginalisation," Saeed said. Khaled Idris, head of the Popular Front for Liberation and Justice, said that the East track agreement is beneficial for all citizens in eastern Sudan.

Beja nazirs have opposed the eastern track of the Juba Peace Agreement since it was agreed upon by the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance in Juba in February.

At the beginning of October, eastern Sudan nazirs blamed the eastern Sudan track of the Juba Peace Agreement for the violence in Red Sea state and Kassala in August.

* A nazir is a state-appointed administrative chief of a tribe or clan, according to the Native Administration system in Sudan.

