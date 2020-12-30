South Africa: A Missing Person Sought By Bergville SAPS

30 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Bergville SAPS are requesting anyone who can assist them in tracing and locate 35-year-old Siphelele Dlamini who was reported missing by his biological mother in Bergville.

The missing person is originally from Emlimeleni area in Emmaus in Bergville area. He was last seen on 23 August 2019 by his girlfriend when he left for work and he was not seen since then.

He informed her that he was driving a truck towards Johannesburg in Gauteng and later contacted her and he informed her that he was in Vosloorus area and it was the last time he was contacted over the his cellphone. The commutation between them broke down after that. He was reported by his mother as a missing person on 24 February 2020 at Bergville SAPS.

Any person who can assist with any information that can lead the police to trace the whereabouts of Siphelele Dlamini can contact Bergville SAPS 036 448 9451 or Investigating Officer D/Sgt. Mncwabe at 082 517 9080.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan Accused of Stirring Hornet's Nest, Stealing Ethiopian Land
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy Finally Settle Twitter War
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Africa Pilots Anti-Illicit Financial Flows Project

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.