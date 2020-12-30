South Africa: A Missing Person Sought By Bergville SAPS

press release

Bergville SAPS are requesting anyone who can assist them in tracing and locate 35-year-old Siphelele Dlamini who was reported missing by his biological mother in Bergville.

The missing person is originally from Emlimeleni area in Emmaus in Bergville area. He was last seen on 23 August 2019 by his girlfriend when he left for work and he was not seen since then.

He informed her that he was driving a truck towards Johannesburg in Gauteng and later contacted her and he informed her that he was in Vosloorus area and it was the last time he was contacted over the his cellphone. The commutation between them broke down after that. He was reported by his mother as a missing person on 24 February 2020 at Bergville SAPS.

Any person who can assist with any information that can lead the police to trace the whereabouts of Siphelele Dlamini can contact Bergville SAPS 036 448 9451 or Investigating Officer D/Sgt. Mncwabe at 082 517 9080.