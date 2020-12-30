South Africa: Daveyton Police Station Temporarily Closed Due to Covid - 19 Related Incident

30 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by the Daveyton police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid- 19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from Daveyton SAPS hall for affidavits and certification.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by the Daveyton police station.

The telephone lines at Daveyton police station Community Service Centre can be accessed by phoning 082 301 2347 for the duration of closure.

No firearm license and Police clearance applications will be accepted during the decontamination process due to the closure of the financial office.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the Community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS Management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

Station Commander: 082 411 6122

Vispol Commander: 082 334 8655

Head Detectives: 082 3012340

Duty Officer: 082 301 2347

